Conductor
웹사이트: conductor.com
Conductor is the world's leading SEO and organic marketing platform. Conductor’s enterprise SEO & content marketing platform is designed to help brands ensure their website is technically optimized to rank on search engines, improve existing pages, and create new content that increases organic web traffic. Conductor helps marketers understand customer needs and search behavior, enabling cross-functional teams to take action on their SEO strategy. SoftwareReviews’ 2022 SEO Data Quadrant Report named Conductor the Leader among SEO solutions and a Champion in its 2022 SEO Emotional Footprint Report. Conductor also received the highest score in The Forrester Wave: SEO Platform 2020 evaluation and received top marks in 9 out of the 11 categories. Conductor's forward-thinking customers include Citi, Siemens, and Microsoft.
