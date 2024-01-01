대안 - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly는 조직이 팬 창출을 목표로 스토리를 게시, 배포, 소유할 수 있도록 돕는 스토리텔링 플랫폼입니다.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Muck Rack을 사용하여 언론인을 찾고, 언론 보도를 받고, 뉴스를 모니터링하고, PR의 영향에 대해 보고하세요. 언론인은 포트폴리오를 구축하고 경력을 가속화할 수 있습니다.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive는 PR 및 커뮤니케이션 성공을 위한 글로벌 파트너입니다. 전 세계적으로 수천 개의 조직과 협력하면서 우리는 귀하가 직면한 압박감을 이해합니다. 강력한 브랜드와 명성을 구축하는 것과 같습니다. 조직의 눈, 귀, 양심이 됩니다. 최고 경영진, 더 넓은 비즈니스 및 성공을 지원합니다. 우리는 업계 최고의 데이터 과학과 국제 컨설팅 및 동급 최고의 PR 워크플로우 도구를 결합하여 다음을 제공합니다. • 모니터링 – 글로벌 미디어 전반에서 귀사의 브랜드 및 평판과 관련된 보도 및 최신 뉴스 식별 • 측정 – 실시간 측정 커...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
온라인 PR의 효과를 알아보세요! 귀하의 브랜드에 대해 말하는 내용을 모니터링하고, 스토리를 만들고, 청중을 식별 및 참여시키고, 결과를 분석하십시오.