대안 - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
Claude는 규모에 관계없이 작업을 위한 차세대 AI 도우미입니다.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
미래를 건설하는 AI 커뮤니티. 머신 러닝의 참조 오픈 소스를 기반으로 하는 최첨단 모델을 구축, 교육 및 배포합니다.
scite.ai
scite는 연구자가 Smart Citations를 통해 과학 논문을 더 잘 발견하고 이해하는 데 도움이 되는 도구입니다. 스마트 인용을 사용하면 인용의 맥락과 인용된 주장에 대한 뒷받침 또는 대조 증거를 제공하는지 설명하는 분류를 제공하여 과학 논문이 어떻게 인용되었는지 확인할 수 있습니다. 8억 개가 넘는 스마트 인용을 검색하세요.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 음성 해설 및 AI 비디오 생성기. 배우, 카메라, 오디오 장비를 고용하는 데 돈을 쓰지 않고도 차세대 전문 시청각 콘텐츠를 제작할 수 있습니다.
AfforAI
afforai.com
생산성 극대화를 위한 두 번째 두뇌. Afforai는 신뢰할 수 있는 연구 결과를 생성하기 위해 다양한 소스의 정보를 검색, 요약, 번역하는 AI 챗봇입니다. 수많은 규정 준수 요구 사항에 긴 연구 문서를 제공하고 필요한 주요 결과를 추출합니다.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn을 사용하면 고객 피드백을 한 곳에서 간단하게 정리하고, 라벨을 지정하고, 시각화할 수 있습니다. 최첨단 인공지능으로 구동됩니다.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
기업을 위한 휴먼 인텔리전스. Symbl.ai의 대화 이해 및 생성 AI 기술은 인간 대화의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하여 목표를 달성합니다.
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
모든 텍스트 분석 요구 사항을 충족하는 단일 API입니다. Tinq.ai는 간단한 자연어 처리 도구입니다. 프로젝트 내에서 텍스트 분석을 쉽게 구현하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
대규모 웹 데이터 추출 JavaScript 실행, 헤드리스 브라우저 또는 차단에 대한 걱정 없이 웹사이트를 스크랩하세요. 뉴스와 블로그 기사를 구조화된 데이터 등으로 변환하세요...
Convai
convai.com
게임 및 가상 세계 애플리케이션에서 인간과 같은 대화 기능으로 캐릭터를 활성화하세요.