Mit Cocrafter ist das Koordinieren von Handwerksaufträgen und Nachunternehmern einfach. Auf Cocrafter finden geprüfte Betriebe für Aufträge zusammen. CoCrafter is a construction marketplace to match contractors and subcontractors. Starting in the strong German SMB sector, CoCrafter helps contractors to find and manage local as well as foreign subcontractors.

