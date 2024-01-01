Mit Cocrafter ist das Koordinieren von Handwerksaufträgen und Nachunternehmern einfach. Auf Cocrafter finden geprüfte Betriebe für Aufträge zusammen. CoCrafter is a construction marketplace to match contractors and subcontractors. Starting in the strong German SMB sector, CoCrafter helps contractors to find and manage local as well as foreign subcontractors.

