ClearQuery

ClearQuery

웹사이트: clearquery.io

ClearQuery is a full suite data analytics platform designed with one primary goal in mind- to make analytics simple for everyone. ClearQuery removes the technical barriers by giving every user the ability to get automated insights at ingestion. With dashboards and insights canvas, you are able to understand your data at a glance, easily explore relationships across datasets, ask questions in plain English and get answers without needing to know any query language. ClearQuery is a data analytics solution for humans.

카테고리:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 ClearQuery에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

