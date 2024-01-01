ClearQuery is a full suite data analytics platform designed with one primary goal in mind- to make analytics simple for everyone. ClearQuery removes the technical barriers by giving every user the ability to get automated insights at ingestion. With dashboards and insights canvas, you are able to understand your data at a glance, easily explore relationships across datasets, ask questions in plain English and get answers without needing to know any query language. ClearQuery is a data analytics solution for humans.

