ClassBento focuses on fun art, craft and culinary classes. Because of this focus, we provide a much better experience for this category than other providers. We provide widgets which help teachers capture and manage bookings from their own websites, for public instantly bookable dates, private group requests, as well as gift cards. We also provides a leading marketplace where customers can discover and book from thousands of classes near them or held virtually. Our mission is to empower local artists and makers, to save time and earn more. We have local teams across US, US and AU to provide local support. We are a proud Best Events Platform finalist with Digiday and also a winner for positive social impact with the UK SME National Business Awards.

