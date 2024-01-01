Switchbar is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Centauri AI

Centauri AI

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: centauri-ai.tech

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Centauri AI의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Centauri AI is a modern ETL and Data Science platform for banks and investment firms, starting with Structured Finance. Financial firms heavily rely on Excel, PDF, and PPT files to exchange complex asset details, leading analysts to spend hours crunching the files and extracting insights. Moreover, these data files and reports cannot be easily reused due to poor data infrastructure. Powered by AI, our product cuts hours of data wrangling work down to minutes and makes it possible to query past data easily. This helps firms evaluate assets faster and win more deals.

웹사이트: centauri-ai.tech

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Centauri AI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Echobase

Echobase

echobase.ai

Clarum

Clarum

clarum.ai

Byte Scout

Byte Scout

bytescout.com

Zep AI

Zep AI

getzep.com

Starchive

Starchive

starchive.io

Webz.io

Webz.io

webz.io

Kalami

Kalami

kalami.ai

Docparser

Docparser

docparser.com

Datazip

Datazip

datazip.io

Blaze SQL

Blaze SQL

blazesql.com

FormX.ai

FormX.ai

formx.ai

Syncari

Syncari

syncari.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.