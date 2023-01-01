WebCatalog

Capturly

Capturly

WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: capturly.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Capturly의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Understand user behavior, identify problem spots, increase conversion rates and grow your sales Looking to enhance your current performance? If yes, Capturly is for you! It's a stand out combination of traditional analytics, session recordings, heatmaps, and conversion funnel features.

웹사이트: capturly.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Capturly에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

Lucky Orange

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

Session Rewind

Session Rewind

sessionrewind.com

Context.ai

Context.ai

with.context.ai

rampmetrics

rampmetrics

rampmetrics.com

TruConversion

TruConversion

truconversion.com

Leadoo

Leadoo

leadoo.com

SessionStack

SessionStack

sessionstack.com

Real Geeks

Real Geeks

realgeeks.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

CTA Examples

CTA Examples

ctaexamples.com

TruVideo

TruVideo

truvideo.com

CoinBrain

CoinBrain

coinbrain.com

제품

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.