PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven decisions. WHAT WE DO 36X FASTER. 10X EASIER. 100% ACCURATE. Simple, Fully Automated Campaign Meta Data & URL Builder App for Marketers WHAT SETS US APART Instead of interrupting your workflow, and forcing you to come to our website, we come to you - your Excel, browser, email/social platform. Seamless. Easy. Fast. FOR MARKETERS Save time, minimize the hassle and eliminate the mundane when you build accurate reporting with our simple, flexible UTM link builders. We connect with your platforms to give you seamless, automated experience. FOR DIGITAL ANALYTICS Teams Get accurate, consistent reporting data every single time. No need to work extra hours to standardize or fix broken/missing data. We connect directly to your downstream platforms and give you easy, fast, accurate data every single time.

