Bloomberg Businessweek helps global leaders stay ahead with insights and in-depth analysis on the people, companies, events, and trends shaping today's complex, global economy. Bloomberg Businessweek, previously known as BusinessWeek, is an American weekly business magazine published fifty times a year. Since 2009, the magazine is owned by New York City-based Bloomberg L.P. The magazine debuted in New York City in September 1929.

웹사이트: bloomberg.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Bloomberg Businessweek에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.