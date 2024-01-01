Bloomberg Businessweek

Bloomberg Businessweek

Bloomberg Businessweek helps global leaders stay ahead with insights and in-depth analysis on the people, companies, events, and trends shaping today's complex, global economy. Bloomberg Businessweek, previously known as BusinessWeek, is an American weekly business magazine published fifty times a year. Since 2009, the magazine is owned by New York City-based Bloomberg L.P. The magazine debuted in New York City in September 1929.

