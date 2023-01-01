대안 - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo는 CRM, 전자상거래, 청구, 회계, 제조, 창고, 프로젝트 관리 및 재고 관리를 포함한 비즈니스 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 커뮤니티 버전은 GNU LGPLv3에 따라 라이센스가 부여된 자유 소프트웨어입니다. 추가 기능과 서비스를 포함하는 독점 "엔터프라이즈" 버전도 있습니다. 프레임워크 및 핵심 ERP 모듈의 소스 코드는 벨기에에 본사를 둔 Odoo S.A.에서 관리합니다.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc.는 기업을 위한 클라우드 기반 커뮤니케이션 및 협업 솔루션을 제공하는 미국의 상장 기업입니다. RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis와 CTO Vlad Vendrow는 1999년에 회사를 설립했습니다. RingCentral 투자자로는 Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Theis, Scale Venture Partners, Bobby Yerramilli-Rao, Hermes Growth Partners 및 DAG...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite는 미국에 본사를 둔 이벤트 관리 및 티켓팅 웹사이트입니다. 이 서비스를 통해 사용자는 지역 이벤트를 찾아보고 만들고 홍보할 수 있습니다. 이 서비스는 무료 이벤트가 아닌 이상 온라인 티켓팅 서비스에 대한 대가로 이벤트 주최자에게 수수료를 부과합니다. 2006년에 시작되어 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 Eventbrite는 2012년에 영국에 첫 국제 사무소를 열었습니다. 현재 회사는 영국에 현지 사무소를 두고 있습니다. 내슈빌, 런던, 코크, 암스테르담, 더블린, 베를린, 멜버른, 멘도사, 마드리드, 상파울루. 회사는...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
가상 서밋, 온라인 컨퍼런스, 하이브리드 이벤트를 위한 최적의 플랫폼을 찾아보세요. 맞춤형 경험을 통해 참여하도록 설계되었습니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Whova
whova.com
대면, 하이브리드 및 가상 이벤트를 위한 올인원 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
이벤트를 더욱 스마트하고 효과적으로 운영하세요. Zoho Backstage는 이벤트 주최자가 컨퍼런스, 모임, 제품 출시를 더 효율적이고 효과적으로 계획하고 실행할 수 있도록 지원하는 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo는 세계에서 가장 사랑받는 이벤트 소프트웨어입니다. 우리 플랫폼은 모든 주최자, 마케팅 담당자, 전시자 및 참석자가 이벤트의 힘을 발휘할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
청중이 좋아할 웨비나를 주최하세요. 다운로드나 번거로움 없이 쉽고 사용자 정의 가능한 웨비나 소프트웨어를 사용할 준비가 되셨다면 집에 오신 것을 환영합니다.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
Ticket Tailor는 모든 형태와 규모의 이벤트를 위한 간단한 무료 이벤트 티켓팅 솔루션입니다. 무료로 등록하고, 첫 번째 이벤트를 실시간으로 진행하고, 온라인으로 티켓을 판매하세요.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
멋진 가상 이벤트, 컨퍼런스, 강좌 등을 구축하여 이벤트 기반 마케팅을 통해 청중과 소통하고 커뮤니티를 성장시키세요.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast는 매력적인 디지털 및 대면 이벤트를 손쉽게 호스팅하여 마케팅을 변화시키는 맞춤형 B2B 이벤트 플랫폼입니다. Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora 및 Mailchimp와 같은 회사의 수천 명의 기업 B2B 마케터는 Goldcast를 활용하여 참석률을 높이고, 매력적인 경험을 만들고, 이벤트 콘텐츠의 용도를 변경하고, 의도 데이터를 활용합니다. 진정한 청중 참여, 브랜드 개발 및 수익 성장을 위해 Goldcast로 이벤트를 향상시키십시오. 기본적인 이벤트를 넘어 웨비나, 제품 데모, 사고 리더십 패널, 직접 만찬...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
두통 없이 더욱 스마트하게 전시회 및 컨퍼런스를 진행하세요 Swapcard는 이벤트에서 더 높은 수익을 창출하기 위해 구축된 사용하기 쉬운 등록 및 참여 이벤트 플랫폼입니다.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja를 사용하면 걱정 없이 웹 세미나를 만들고, 주최하고, 공유할 수 있습니다. 지금 시작하여 10초 만에 첫 번째 웹 세미나를 만들어보세요.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
이벤트와 경험을 운영 및 최적화하고 브랜드 충성도를 높이며 ROI를 높이는 최고의 경험 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
실제 수익을 창출하는 더 나은 이벤트를 구축하세요. 모든 이벤트는 어디서 발생하든 수익을 증대할 수 있는 기회입니다. 웨비나, 시청 파티, 데모, 컨퍼런스, 전환을 불러오는 대면 이벤트를 통해 단일 플랫폼에서 파이프라인의 우선순위를 정하세요.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
Eventzilla를 사용하면 사용자 정의 등록 양식을 설정하고, 이메일 초대장을 보내고, 취소를 한 곳에서 관리할 수 있습니다. 이벤트 참석자는 온라인으로 등록하고 안전한 온라인 결제를 할 수 있습니다.
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up은 한 곳에서 이벤트, 멤버십 및 기타 디지털 도구를 통해 커뮤니티를 구축하고 성장시키는 데 도움이 되는 올인원 CRM 플랫폼입니다. Glue Up의 올인원 플랫폼은 최고의 CRM, 이벤트 관리, 회원 관리, 이메일 마케팅, 프로젝트 관리, 교육 관리, 설문 조사, 재무 및 기타 생산성 도구를 통합합니다. Glue Up의 클라우드 솔루션에는 두 개의 모바일 앱(조직용 앱과 커뮤니티용 앱)이 함께 제공됩니다. 이 솔루션은 직접 만나는 것이 항상 가능하지 않더라도 지역 사회에 더 나은 서비스를 제공하고자 하는 협회, 상공회...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
단 몇 분 만에 아름다운 이벤트 웹사이트를 만들어보세요. 이벤트 웹사이트를 구축하고, 등록을 수집하고, 티켓을 판매하고, 온라인으로 이벤트를 홍보하세요. 안정적이고 안전합니다. Nike, MIT 및 Refinery29의 기획자를 포함하여 전 세계적으로 1,000,000명 이상의 사람들이 신뢰하고 있습니다.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
EventBookings는 모든 유형 및 규모의 이벤트에 대한 간단하고 사용하기 쉬운 이벤트 티켓팅 솔루션입니다. 가입하고 첫 번째 이벤트를 실시간으로 진행하고 온라인으로 티켓을 판매하세요.
Worksup
worksup.com
우리는 20년 넘게 컨퍼런스와 비즈니스 행사를 조직해 왔습니다. 어느 시점에서 우리는 다양한 이벤트 업계의 과제에 직면하여 참석자가 사용하기 쉽고 주최자가 빠르게 설정할 수 있는 이벤트 플랫폼을 만들기로 결정했습니다. 이제 우리의 전문 지식은 이벤트 관리의 전체 범위에 걸쳐 간단한 이벤트 라이브 스트리밍, Q&A, 참여 작업, 파트너를 위한 전시 기회 및 참가자를 위한 비즈니스 네트워킹 활동을 제공합니다. Worksup은 고객과 창업자의 구현 경험을 통해 얻은 피드백 덕분에 지속적으로 개발되고 있습니다. 각 이벤트 계획 과정에서 W...
InEvent
inevent.com
InEvent는 웨비나와 이벤트 기술의 한계를 뛰어넘기 위해 영감을 받은 이벤트 전문가와 A/V 전문가로 구성되어 있습니다. 당사의 제품은 소프트웨어 및 하드웨어 솔루션을 통해 대면, 가상 및 하이브리드 이벤트를 만들 수 있는 화이트 라벨 솔루션을 제공하여 엔터프라이즈 기업에 탁월한 경험을 제공합니다. 이 모든 것은 100% 인간의 헌신적인 연중무휴 고객 서비스로 뒷받침됩니다. InEvent 통합 플랫폼에는 숙박업, 여행 및 물류, 웹 방송, 실시간 참여, 원활한 등록, 동적 네트워킹, 강력한 마케팅 자동화, 맞춤형 웹사이트 및 모...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
사용하기 쉬운 유일한 엔터프라이즈급 이벤트 관리 플랫폼을 찾아보세요. 다음 가상, 하이브리드 또는 오프라인 이벤트에 대해 당사가 어떻게 도움을 드릴 수 있는지 알아보세요. 가상, 하이브리드 및 대면 이벤트 관리를 위한 원스톱 솔루션인 Accelevents는 엔터프라이즈급 기능과 사용 편의성을 고유하게 결합하여 이벤트 계획 프로세스를 간소화합니다. 전 세계 12,500개 조직의 신뢰를 받는 당사 플랫폼은 연중무휴 고객 지원, 고급 데이터 보안 및 다양한 기능을 통해 귀하의 이벤트 전략에 생기를 불어넣습니다. Accelevents를 ...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
이벤트 및 웹 세미나를 위한 통합 플랫폼. 탁월한 참석자 경험과 통찰력을 제공하는 여러 도구를 통합하여 이벤트 워크플로를 단순화하세요.
Explara
explara.com
Explara는 창의적인 기업가와 중소기업이 이벤트, 온라인 판매, 커뮤니티 및 크라우드 펀딩을 통해 수익을 창출할 수 있도록 돕습니다.