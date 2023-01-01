WebCatalog

Broadsign

Broadsign

WebCatalog가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: broadsign.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog에서 Broadsign의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Broadsign is an end-to-end software solution for media owners and buyers to holistically plan, manage and deliver out-of-home media. For Media owners: Broadsign empowers media owners to efficiently scale, manage, and sell their digital and static out-of-home inventory through automated software, intelligent campaign tools, powerful network operations, and programmatic advertising. For Brands & Agencies: Reach audiences with dynamic and flexible campaigns that deliver quality impressions in real-time. With programmatic DOOH, you can deliver contextual, targeted messaging that drives impact at every stage of your audience's journey.

웹사이트: broadsign.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Broadsign에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

관련 추천 사항

MediaRadar

MediaRadar

mediaradar.com

BeMob

BeMob

bemob.com

Trueqrcode

Trueqrcode

trueqrcode.com

TripleLift

TripleLift

triplelift.com

birdie care

birdie care

birdie.care

Pandaily

Pandaily

pandaily.com

Google Display & Video 360

Google Display & Video 360

marketingplatform.google.com

OnCare

OnCare

weareoncare.com

Finix

Finix

finix.com

Adcredo

Adcredo

adcredo.io

PropellerAds

PropellerAds

propellerads.com

Fabric

Fabric

fabric.so

제품

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.