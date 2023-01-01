대안 - BrightLocal
Google My Business
business.google.com
이 페이지로 리디렉션된 경우 Google 마이 비즈니스가 해당 브라우저를 지원하지 않는 것입니다. 최신 버전의 브라우저를 사용하지 않는 경우 Google 마이 비즈니스가 제대로 표시되지 않거나 작동하지 않을 수 있습니다.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
SE Ranking
seranking.com
사업주, 대행사 및 SEO 전문가를 위한 최고의 SEO 소프트웨어입니다. 월 $18.6부터 시작하여 순위 추적, 경쟁사 모니터링, 기술적 오류 발견 등을 수행할 수 있습니다.
Moz
moz.com
지구상에서 가장 큰 SEO 커뮤니티의 지원을 받는 Moz는 SEO, 인바운드 마케팅, 링크 구축 및 콘텐츠 마케팅을 쉽게 만드는 도구를 구축합니다. 지금 바로 30일 무료 평가판을 시작해보세요!
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
Seobility
seobility.net
웹사이트 최적화 및 Google 상위 순위를 위한 올인원 SEO 소프트웨어 및 도구
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
Whitespark
whitespark.ca
The Local Citation Finder helps you track your citations , discover new opportunities, and get the citations your competitors have. *Discover new opportunities based on your competitors’ citations *Find and track all the citation sites your business is listed on *Easily identify new citation sites y...
Milestone
milestoneinternet.com
Milestone increases acquisition by enhancing digital experience and content visibility. We do this with a digital experience platform and add to it as much or as little service as you need to help you be everywhere your customers are. We work with major brands and mid-size businesses across industri...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Insites
insites.com
Insites는 더 많은 리드를 확보하고 더 많은 비즈니스를 성사시키며 약속을 이행하려는 디지털 마케팅 대행사를 위해 특별히 설계된 SEO 감사 도구입니다. Insites는 60초 이내에 고객의 성과에 대한 완전한 그림을 제공하는 유일한 SEO 플랫폼입니다. 이는 로컬 SEO부터 PPC, Google Core Web Vitals까지 디지털 마케팅의 모든 측면을 다루고 있습니다. 이해하기 쉬운 단일 SEO 감사를 통해 모든 정보를 얻을 수 있습니다. Insites는 고객과 공유할 수 있는 아름다운 브랜드 SEO 보고서를 생성합니다. ...
Synup
synup.com
Synup은 지역 목록, 평판 관리, 소셜 미디어 관리라는 세 가지 접근 방식을 통해 브랜드의 온라인 존재감을 변화시킵니다. Synup을 사용하면 브랜드는 하나의 전체적인 대시보드에서 모든 위치와 미디어 채널에 걸쳐 관련성이 높고 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 콘텐츠를 제공할 수 있습니다. 이제 브랜드는 온라인 리뷰, 순위 및 참여도를 향상시키면서 모든 사업장 위치의 목록과 콘텐츠를 관리하고 최적화할 수 있습니다. Synup은 모든 온라인 프로필과 플랫폼을 마케팅 채널로 전환하여 ROI를 높입니다.
Localo
localo.com
최고의 로컬 SEO 도구인 Localo로 고객의 비즈니스를 강화하세요🚀 고객의 지역 가시성을 높이는 가장 강력한 로컬 SEO 도구인 Localo를 사용하여 대행사의 다양한 서비스를 강화하세요. 이 강력한 AI 기반 도구는 지역 비즈니스에 경쟁 우위를 제공하고, 더 많은 지역 고객을 유치하며, 최적화된 지역 SEO 전략을 통해 ROI를 촉진하는 것입니다. 💼 고객의 로컬 SEO를 보다 빠르고 효율적으로 관리할 수 있는 방법을 찾는 모든 마케팅 대행사 및 프리랜스 SEO 컨설턴트에게 적합합니다. 👉 주요 기능 및 이점: - 🚀 ...
Web CEO
webceo.com
WebCEO는 키워드 연구, 순위 추적, 도메인 분석, SEO 감사, 내부 링크 분석 및 백링크 추적, 소셜 미디어 관리, 유료 검색 관리, 경쟁사 연구 등을 위한 23가지 강력한 도구를 제공하는 차세대 인터넷 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. Web CEO의 화이트 라벨 기능을 통해 디지털 대행사는 보고서를 자유롭게 맞춤화하고 전문적으로 보이게 만들 수 있습니다.
GoSite
gosite.com
GoSite를 통해 더 많은 고객을 확보하고, 더 빠르게 수익을 얻고, 시간을 절약하세요. 홈 서비스 및 소규모 사업주를 위한 간편한 기술입니다. 경험이 필요하지 않습니다.
UpCity
upcity.com
UpCity에서는 기업과 B2B 서비스 제공업체 간의 성공적인 관계를 구축하고 강화합니다. 오늘 다음 파트너를 찾아보세요!
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
채널 마케팅 자동화를 통해 모든 분산 마케팅 요구 사항을 충족하는 단일 플랫폼
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX는 가장 가까운 사업장 위치를 표시하여 검색부터 구매까지 참여를 유도합니다.