Bridger works with asset managers, corporates, and consultancies by connecting their research teams with vetted subject matter experts. Clients speak directly with experts over private 1x1 hourly phone consultations gaining unbiased, untapped insights into niche markets and topics of interest. Our technology platform serves as a collaborative workflow solution/tool, powered by a full-service research team responsible for the custom sourcing, screening, and scheduling of every respondent. Fully vetted profiles can be provided within a 24-48 hour timeframe.

