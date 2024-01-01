Get your assets over here and start branding. Manage multiple brands in one place! Instantly stand out in front of stakeholders by sharing a style guide link from the #1 most powerful brand management platform in the world. Brandy is a brand management service that helps you improve the way you organize and distribute brand assets. Our powerful platform lets you quickly create brand style guides in the cloud. Agencies, enterprises, and individual brands can also use Brandy to leave a lasting impression on your clients and teams.

