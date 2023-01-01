대안 - Brandwatch Influence
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch는 영국 브라이튼에 본사를 둔 디지털 소비자 정보 회사입니다. Brandwatch는 Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews 및 BuzzSumo 등 6가지 제품을 판매합니다. Brandwatch Consumer Research는 "셀프 서비스 애플리케이션" 또는 서비스형 소프트웨어로, 기업에 정보를 제공하기 위해 소셜 미디어 데이터를 보관하고 특정 세그먼트를 추적하여 브랜드의 온라인 존재를 분석할 수 있는 수단을 제공합니다. 이 도구의 적용 범위에는 블로그,...
Khoros
khoros.com
당사의 소프트웨어는 디지털 관리, 소셜 마케팅, 브랜드 커뮤니티를 구축하고 확장하여 최고의 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 시작하려면 클릭하세요!
GWI
gwi.com
GWI가 제공하는 주문형 소비자 조사. 손끝에서 전 세계 소비자 데이터를 통해 청중을 즉시 이해하세요.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle은 모든 마케팅 담당자와 광고주가 사용할 수 있는 디지털 광고 소프트웨어입니다. 우리는 디지털 광고를 쉽고 간단하게 만듭니다. 여기에서 자세히 알아보세요!
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI는 리더가 더 나은 결정을 내리고 이니셔티브와 캠페인을 자동화하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 위해 리소스를 극대화할 수 있도록 하는 빅 데이터 기반 소프트웨어 및 도구를 구축합니다.