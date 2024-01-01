대안 - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks는 Apache Spark의 최초 제작자가 설립한 회사입니다. Databricks는 Scala 위에 구축된 오픈 소스 분산 컴퓨팅 프레임워크인 Apache Spark 제작에 참여한 캘리포니아 대학교 버클리 캠퍼스의 AMPLab 프로젝트에서 성장했습니다. Databricks는 자동화된 클러스터 관리 및 IPython 스타일 노트북을 제공하는 Spark 작업을 위한 웹 기반 플랫폼을 개발합니다. Databricks 플랫폼 구축 외에도 회사는 Spark에 관한 대규모 공개 온라인 강좌를 공동 주최하고 있으며 Spark에...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
데이터 과학자 및 연구원을 위한 관리형 노트북입니다.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku는 2013년에 설립된 인공 지능(AI) 및 기계 학습 회사입니다. 2019년 12월, Dataiku는 Alphabet Inc.가 자금을 조달한 후기 성장 벤처 캐피탈 펀드인 CapitalG가 투자자로 Dataiku에 합류했다고 발표했습니다. 14억 달러 가치의 유니콘 지위를 획득했습니다. Dataiku는 현재 뉴욕, 파리, 런던, 뮌헨, 시드니, 싱가포르 및 두바이에 지사를 두고 전 세계적으로 500명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있습니다.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex는 데이터 과학 및 분석을 위한 최신 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 협업 노트북, 아름다운 데이터 앱, 엔터프라이즈급 보안.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai는 구조화되지 않은 이미지, 비디오, 텍스트 및 오디오 데이터를 모델링하기 위한 선도적인 풀 스택 AI, LLM 및 컴퓨터 비전 제작 플랫폼입니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik®은 데이터를 사용하여 문제를 해결하고, 새로운 목표를 달성하고, 중요한 비즈니스 요구 사항을 해결하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 것이 여기서 시작됩니다. AI 전략을 지원하는 데이터 통합 및 분석 솔루션 분야의 업계 리더와 함께하세요.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
데이터 과학자들의 사랑을 받고 IT가 관리합니다. 클라우드의 데이터 과학 및 ML 개발, 배포, 데이터 파이프라인을 위한 올인원 솔루션입니다.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta의 개방형 데이터 제공 플랫폼은 여러 복잡한 엔터프라이즈 시스템의 데이터에 대한 액세스를 단순화하여 조직 데이터의 전체 가치를 활용하고 쉽게 분석할 수 있도록 합니다. GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures 및 Sorenson Capital의 지원을 받는 Incorta는 중견 시장의 혁신가부터 Broadcom, Comcast, 그리고 셔터플라이. 자세한 내용은 www.incorta.com을 참조하세요.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 기반 의사결정을 더욱 스마트하고, 빠르고, 확신 있게 할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 부조종사 역할을 합니다. IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 과학자, 비즈니스 분석가, 비IT 전문가 등 모든 사용자에게 조직 목표에 부합하는 방식으로 관련 분석을 수행할 수 있는 더 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이는 단순한 분석에서 정교한 분석으로 각 사용자의 여정을 단축하여 데이터를 활용하여 미지의 세계를 탐색하고, 새로운 관계를 식별하고, 결과를 더 깊이 이해하고,...
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
열려 있는. 유연한. 팀의 AI 요구 사항에 맞게 제작되었습니다. DataRobot은 모든 생성 및 예측 워크플로우를 하나의 강력한 플랫폼으로 통합합니다. 비즈니스에 필요한 AI를 신속하게 제공하고, 모든 자산을 관리하고, 세계적 수준의 AI 전문가를 활용하세요.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™은 시뮬레이션 및 데이터 분석 기술과 확장 가능한 HPC 및 클라우드 리소스에 대한 동적 협업 액세스를 모두 한 곳에서 제공합니다.