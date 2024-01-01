WebCatalog

Botup

Botup

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: botup.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Botup의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

BotUp is a revolutionary new AI chatbot software that will help you convert your visitors into paying customers. It allows you to integrate an intelligent conversational chatbot with your Website, Facebook, WhatsApp, Slack, and SMS without technical expertise or development knowledge. You can use our easy-to-navigate dashboard to create and customize a bot in minutes. 1) Choose from our library of pre-built templates 2) Customize your bot with personality traits, responses, and more! 3) Add the chatbot to your site 4) Watch as the magic happens! Chatbot Software by 500apps.

카테고리:

Productivity
봇 플랫폼 소프트웨어

웹사이트: botup.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Botup에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

관련 추천 사항

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Answerly

Answerly

answerly.io

Engati

Engati

engati.com

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

orimon.ai

SpinDoc

SpinDoc

spindoc.ai

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

Crate.FM

Crate.FM

crate.fm

Unless

Unless

unless.com

Chatsimple

Chatsimple

chatsimple.ai

SMS-Magic

SMS-Magic

sms-magic.com

Magai

Magai

magai.co

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.