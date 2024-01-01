With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engage them to shop across your product offerings.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: botsup.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Botsup에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.