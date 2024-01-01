Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand out, one conversation at a time. Botsplash is a powerful conversation platform that puts your business in the digital messaging channels where your customers are. Connect, Engage and Interact with customers instantly with Realtime or Automated messaging all managed from one platform. With features such as SSO, customer journey workflow, document management, group chat and consolidated audit trail, Botsplash lets your business agents serve customer better and be where the customers are.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: botsplash.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 botsplash에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.