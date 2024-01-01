대안 - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
고객과의 연결 방식을 재창조하십시오. ManyChat을 사용하면 연중무휴 24시간 고객과 소통할 수 있습니다. 지금 바로 마케팅 자동화의 힘을 활용해 보세요!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot으로 고객 서비스를 자동화하고 고객에게 판매하거나 도움을 줄 수 있는 기회를 절대 놓치지 마세요. 전문적인 기술이 필요 없이 처음부터 나만의 챗봇을 만들어보세요!
Drift
drift.com
드리프트는 기업이 기업으로부터 구매하는 새로운 방법입니다. 지금 구매를 더 쉽게 만들어주는 대화형 마케팅 및 영업 도구를 완전 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Botpress
botpress.com
놀랍도록 빠른 ChatGPT 챗봇을 구축하세요 🚀. OpenAI를 기반으로 하는 최초의 차세대 챗봇 빌더입니다. 프로젝트나 비즈니스를 위해 ChatGPT와 유사한 봇을 구축하여 작업을 완료하세요. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel은 Facebook용 AI 챗봇을 만드는 최고의 봇 플랫폼입니다. Facebook 메신저 봇을 빠르고 쉽게 만드는 방법을 알아보세요. 코딩이 필요하지 않습니다.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox는 WhatsApp의 강력한 기능을 활용하여 공유 받은 편지함, WhatsApp 노코드 챗봇, WhatsApp 방송 등을 통해 비즈니스를 확장할 수 있는 노코드 작업 공간입니다.
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified는 기업이 파이프라인을 더 빠르게 생성하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 귀하의 가장 큰 자산인 웹사이트를 활용하여 가장 가치 있는 방문자를 식별하고, 즉시 영업 대화를 시작하고, 회의 일정을 잡고, 아웃바운드 및 유료 트래픽을 전환하고, 구매 의도의 신호를 파악하십시오.
Signals
getsignals.ai
페이지뷰를 고객으로 전환하세요. 현재 귀하의 웹사이트를 검색하고 있는 회사를 알아보고 그들을 고객으로 전환하세요!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
AI 에이전트를 구축하기 위한 협업 플랫폼입니다. 팀은 Voiceflow를 사용하여 채팅 또는 음성 AI 에이전트를 대규모로 함께, 더 빠르게 설계, 테스트 및 실행합니다.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
135개 이상의 언어와 35개 이상의 채널에서 고객 및 직원과의 상호작용을 자동화하여 더 낮은 비용으로 실행 가능한 결과를 제공하세요.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
인공적이지 않은 대화형 AI. 비즈니스에 실질적인 결과를 제공하는 동시에 고객과 의미 있고 개인화된 관계를 구축하세요.
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 기반 의사결정을 더욱 스마트하고, 빠르고, 확신 있게 할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 부조종사 역할을 합니다. IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 과학자, 비즈니스 분석가, 비IT 전문가 등 모든 사용자에게 조직 목표에 부합하는 방식으로 관련 분석을 수행할 수 있는 더 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이는 단순한 분석에서 정교한 분석으로 각 사용자의 여정을 단축하여 데이터를 활용하여 미지의 세계를 탐색하고, 새로운 관계를 식별하고, 결과를 더 깊이 이해하고,...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor는 Generative AI 및 NLP로 CX를 재정의하여 메시징 채널에서 역동적인 고객 여정을 창출합니다. 당사의 로우 코드/노 코드 CX 플랫폼은 Digital Assistant와 지능형 프로세스 자동화를 통합하여 개인화된 목표 지향적 상호 작용을 제공합니다. 이는 스크립트된 응답을 넘어 공감하는 맞춤형 추천 및 솔루션을 생성하고 마케팅, 비즈니스 거래 및 지원 운영 전반에 걸쳐 고객 만족도를 향상시킵니다. ✔ 입증된 성공: Fortune 500대 기업을 포함하여 전 세계적으로 400개 이상의 고객과 분기마다 10억 ...