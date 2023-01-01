Blue Green Analytics visually maps website behavior—from visit to conversion—empowering marketers to gather insights and improve customer experiences. We continue to build Blue Green Analytics visual-first. Rather than relying on the data collected to determine how it's visualized, we start with the visual (what story do we want to tell and how do we want to tell it?) then we make the data and algorithms work to support it. Approaching analytics like this allows the left and right sides of the brain to work in harmony, and takes the frustration out of analytics. Blue Green Analytics is a subsidiary of Blue Green Brands, LLC and was originally conceived as a result of over a decade of frustration with the lack of visual-first analytics in the customer journey space.

웹사이트: bluegreenanalytics.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Blue Green Analytics에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.