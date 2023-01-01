대안 - BlackCurve
HubSpot은 마케팅, 영업, 고객 서비스, CRM 소프트웨어로 구성된 전체 플랫폼과 방법론, 리소스, 지원을 제공하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 도구로 시작하고 성장에 따라 업그레이드하세요.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho의 온라인 생산성 도구 및 SaaS 애플리케이션 제품군을 사용하여 전체 비즈니스를 운영하세요. 전 세계적으로 5천만 명 이상의 사용자가 우리를 신뢰합니다. 우리의 영원히 무료 플랜을 사용해 보세요!
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc은 SaaS 소프트웨어를 제공하는 미국 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 이 플랫폼은 판매 프로세스 소프트웨어를 제공합니다. PandaDoc은 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 두고 있으며 벨로루시주 민스크와 플로리다주 세인트피터스버그에 본사를 두고 있습니다. 전자 서명, 작업 흐름 관리, 문서 작성기 및 CPQ 기능이 내장된 서비스형 문서 자동화 소프트웨어입니다.
Fiverr Workspace
workspace.fiverr.com
프리랜서 및 소규모 기업을 위한 최고의 클라이언트 관리 도구입니다. 더 스마트한 송장 발행, 제안, 시간 추적, 결제 및 계약 이전에는 AND.CO.
Keap
keap.com
Keap은 귀하의 비즈니스 성장, 고객 서비스 개선 및 매출 증대에 도움이 됩니다. 귀하의 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 Keap Grow, Keap Pro 또는 Infusionsoft by Keap을 선택하세요. 무료 평가판을 시작하세요.
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
안전한 문서 공유 플랫폼을 무료로 사용해 보세요. 문서가 언제 열렸는지, 어떤 페이지를 읽었는지 즉시 알 수 있습니다.
Accelo
accelo.com
프로젝트, 보유자, 판매 및 서비스 관리를 단순화합니다. 클라이언트 데이터베이스 전체에 대한 가시성을 확보하고 프로세스를 개선하며 전문 지식에 더 많은 시간을 할애하십시오.
Better Proposals
betterproposals.io
Better Proposals를 사용하면 전문적인 비즈니스 제안서를 절반의 시간 안에 보낼 수 있습니다. 심층 분석 및 디지털 서명을 통해 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요.
RFPIO
rfpio.com
RFPIO는 판매 제안 프로세스를 개선하는 데 도움이 되는 RFP 소프트웨어를 제공합니다. RFP 응답 시간을 즉시 단축하려면 데모를 예약하세요.
Canopy
canopytax.com
Canopy는 CRM, 문서 관리, 클라이언트 포털 앱, 워크플로, 결제, 시간 및 청구를 포함하는 클라우드 기반 회계 실무 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
모든 거래를 봉인하세요. 눈에 띄고 세계적 수준의 구매자 경험을 제공하는 웹 기반 제안으로 더 많은 성과를 거두세요.
Quotient
quotientapp.com
수천 개의 기업이 고객에게 별 5개짜리 견적을 제공하기 위해 Quotient를 선택합니다. Quotient는 귀하의 판매 프로세스를 정리하고 귀하를 멋지게 만들어줍니다.
Nusii
nusii.com
Word, InDesign, PDF와의 싸움은 이제 그만하세요. Nusii를 사용하면 매번 더 짧은 시간에 아름다운 제안서를 만들 수 있습니다.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring은 소프트웨어 및 기타 온라인 디지털 제품을 판매하는 회사를 위한 전체 서비스 전자 상거래 플랫폼을 제공하는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사입니다.
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress는 Amazon 및 eBay 판매자를 위한 시장 최고의 지능형 가격 조정 솔루션으로 판매 및 이익 마진을 증가시킵니다.
Paddle
paddle.com
B2B 및 B2C SaaS가 글로벌 전환을 늘리고, 이탈을 줄이고, 규정을 준수하고, 빠르게 확장할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap은 전자상거래, B2B 및 SaaS 기업을 위한 온라인 결제 솔루션으로, 온라인 비즈니스를 위한 글로벌 결제 처리 및 결제 게이트웨이 솔루션을 전문으로 합니다.
Loopio
loopio.com
제안 응답 프로세스를 변경하고 성장을 촉진하십시오. 800개 이상의 회사가 Loopio를 사용하여 RFP, DDQ 및 보안 설문지에 답변하는 이유를 알아보세요.
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 판매 견적 소프트웨어는 결코 동일하지 않습니다. Quoter는 전문 서비스 구매자와 판매자 간의 마찰을 제거하는 견적-현금 플랫폼입니다. 지금 영업 프로세스를 업그레이드하세요.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
Ansarada의 고급 가상 데이터룸 솔루션으로 항상 최고의 결과를 달성하세요. 기존 데이터룸을 뒤로하고 지금 세계 최고의 딜메이커와 함께 하세요.
Momenteo
momenteo.com
프리랜서가 업무, 비용, 여행 등을 추적할 수 있는 사용자 친화적인 회계 솔루션입니다.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
비용 추정 소프트웨어가 어떻게 CNC 기계 공장의 매출을 높일 수 있습니까? 즉각적인 온라인 CNC 견적을 제공하면 기계 공장이 고객의 변화하는 요구 사항을 수용하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 내부적으로 사용하여 RFQ 응답 시간을 몇 분으로 줄이거나 DigiFabster의 기계 공장 견적 소프트웨어를 사용하여 사이트에서 연중무휴 온라인 견적 및 주문을 제공하세요.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave는 글로벌 소비자 브랜드와 소매업체를 위한 디지털 선반 분석 및 동적 가격 책정 솔루션을 제공하는 SaaS 기반 디지털 상거래 지원 플랫폼입니다. 회사의 디지털 상거래 활성화 및 채널 최적화 플랫폼을 통해 글로벌 소비자 브랜드와 소매업체는 매출 성장을 가속화하고 시장 점유율을 확대하며 대규모로 수익성 있게 경쟁할 수 있습니다. 점점 더 많은 디지털 채널이 출시됨에 따라 DataWeave의 고객은 회사의 독점 기술을 활용하여 각 온라인 채널에서 우수한 성능 측정 기능을 확보하고 결과적으로 더 스마트하고 빠른 결정을 내...
Upwex
upwex.io
AI를 사용하여 Upwork에서 프리랜서 및 회사의 결과를 개선하는 브라우저 확장 프로그램입니다. Upwork를 위한 AI 도구: 작업 평가, 제안 생성 및 CRM 동기화.
Pricer24
pricer24.com
유통업체, 공급업체 및 제조업체를 위한 복잡한 결정: MSRP 제어, 시장 및 추세 분석, 시장 보고서, 제품 분석, 동적 가격 책정.
Jiga
jiga.io
공급업체를 조직의 통신 스택과 동기화하세요. RFQ, PO 및 주문 상태 추적을 자동화합니다.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
Excel의 유연성을 갖춘 강력한 엔터프라이즈 CRM입니다. 제조업체 담당자 및 유통업체를 위한 올인원 판매 시스템입니다. 분산된 스프레드시트에서 단일 중앙 애플리케이션으로 이동하여 판매, 견적, 서비스 및 재무를 간소화합니다.
Bidsketch
bidsketch.com
Bidsketch 제안 소프트웨어를 사용하면 전문가 수준의 클라이언트 제안을 50% 단축된 시간에 작성, 전자 서명 및 추적할 수 있습니다.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora는 구독 관리 분야의 선두주자입니다. Zuora의 고급 청구 도구 제품군을 사용하여 성공적인 구독 비즈니스를 구축하고 성장시키세요.
Rev.io
rev.io
Rev.io provides sophisticated billing-as-a-service (BaaS) to communications companies, wireless and IoT providers, and voice and network MSPs. Rev.io enables clients managing sophisticated subscription billing models with the industry’s most complete quote-to-cash financial processing experience to ...
Zbizlink
zbizlink.com
Zbizlink is a dynamic, cloud-based proposal management tool that combines six core business applications into a single software to help small to corporate proposal teams automate the proposal process. Zbizlink is all-inclusive. More than just a proposal management tool, it’s engineered to ease gover...
Scaido.io
scaido.io
A service for automating business sales processes, which speeds up and simplifies the preparation of quotes, estimates and commercial proposals, in conjunction with your CRM system, like Pipedrive or HubSpot
Propoze
propoze.app
Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks ...
Dasseti
dasseti.com
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect...
Proposeful
proposeful.com
Proposeful is the perfect solution to send proposals and contracts, track when clients open them and close sales faster with electronic signature.
Pitch Power
pitchpower.ai
Generate business services proposals and discover leads for your independent, agency or enterprise using Pitch Power’s fine tuned AI software. Save time. Increase volume. Convert more. Win back your time.
Estii
estii.com
Estimation software for solution providers. Estii helps service businesses estimate, price and win more profitable business. Sales, solutions and delivery teams can collaborate on estimates in real-time, iterating on scope and schedule and exporting high quality commercial proposals in an instant.
Bidhive
bidhive.com
Plan, manage and track your company’s bid management activity all in one place. Bidhive has been developed specifically to help organisations unify their sales, pre-contracts and bid teams to make the time-sensitive bid process faster and more efficient. We go a step further and provide executives w...
Apropo
apropo.io
Apropo is a proposal automation tool specifically for software development companies and specialists. Make your project estimates more accurate, win more deals and never miss the budget again thanks to real-time estimate vs. reality reporting.
EZsign
ezsign.ca
Try eZsign FOR FREE. Flexible pricing plans. Top-tier security. Designed for Canadian businesses.
uman.ai
uman.ai
By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, pre...
Tango
tangoagreements.com
Client engagement software for creative agencies. Streamline proposal approval, automate invoicing and payment, and simplify purchasing of add-on services.
DeepStream
deep.stream
With DeepStream you can finally save your procurement team from wasting their time running source to contract processes using manual tools, and get them back to strategic work that will add business value. As a best-of-breed e-sourcing platform, we are poised to help teams move from business require...
CV Partner
cvpartner.com
CV Partner is a SaaS tool to automate how you manage CV Resumes and Case Studies for bids and proposals. With CV Partner, you can tailor your company's CV Resumes and past projects/cases for tenders, bids or RFPs. Also, the tool allow for effortless tailoring and exporting of CVs and Case Studies to...
Fresh Proposals
freshproposals.com
Fresh Proposals is online proposal management tool that allows sales team to craft stunning proposals with interactive quotes and eSignature to impress prospects. Use proposal insights to close more deals.
RFP360
rfp360.com
RFP360 empowers sourcing and procurement teams to centralize their RFx issuing process — collecting insights, evaluating proposals and working with colleagues and vendors in a single, digital workspace. In addition to making smarter buying choices, customers improve efficiency, mitigate risk and inc...
Ombud
ombud.com
Built on a foundation of expertise in sales engineering & response management, Ombud serves enterprise-level RevOps teams. Our platform combines content collaboration, project management, & machine learning to streamline the creation of client-facing Sales & Business Development documentation. We mo...
QorusDocs
qorusdocs.com
QorusDocs is a Seattle, WA based AI-powered proposal management software provider that automates the creation of critical RFP responses and proposals that stand out and win deals. The company supports enterprise proposal and sales teams from companies like WSP, MinterEllison, Insight, CDW, Kramer Le...
Stigg
stigg.io
Stigg는 구현하기 쉽고 조정 가능한 가격 책정 및 포장 관리 플랫폼입니다. 불필요한 복잡성과 관련 없는 세부 정보를 제거하므로 단 몇 분 안에 모든 가격 책정 계획을 구현할 수 있습니다. 우리는 모든 올바른 추상화 및 통합을 처리했으므로 구축 및 유지 관리에 시간을 소비할 필요가 없습니다.
Spresso
spresso.com
가격 책정, 데이터 개인 정보 보호, 고객 LTV 및 이탈과 관련된 실제 문제에 대응하여 소매업체가 구축한 Spresso 모듈식 SaaS 솔루션입니다. Spresso 인사이트는 기계 학습, 고급 분석 및 AI를 활용하여 데이터에서 수익을 창출합니다.
Pricemoov
pricemoov.com
Pricemoov는 기업이 디지털 상거래를 강화하고 시장 역학에 적응하며 영업팀의 역량을 강화하는 데 도움이 되는 차세대 가격 관리 및 최적화 솔루션을 제공하는 글로벌 공급업체입니다. 강력한 데이터 과학, 엔드투엔드 자동화, 직관적인 사용자 경험을 갖춘 클라우드 네이티브 Pricemoov 플랫폼을 통해 B2B 및 B2C 기업은 지능형 가격 책정을 통해 수익 잠재력을 실현할 수 있습니다.
ParityDeals
paritydeals.com
ParityDeals API를 사용하여 제품 가격 책정 및 프로모션을 간소화하세요. 당사의 API는 위치별 가격, 축제 등에 대한 포괄적인 데이터베이스에 대한 실시간 액세스를 제공하므로 제품 기능을 쉽게 향상시키고 사용자에게 원활한 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Competitoor
competitoor.com
Competioror는 가격 인텔리전스 서비스입니다. 우리는 경쟁사의 가격을 추적하고 가격 전략을 수립하는 데 도움을 드립니다.
Boardfy
boardfy.com
세계에서 가장 빠른 가격 추적 및 동적 가격 책정 플랫폼 Boardfy를 사용하면 경쟁사 또는 유통업체를 추적하고, 자동으로 가격을 변경하고, Google 쇼핑 캠페인을 최적화하는 등 다양한 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다!
ProductEngine
productengine.app
가격표를 모든 이해관계자와 실시간으로 공유하세요. ProductEngine을 사용하여 가격을 통합하고 비즈니스 자동화 여정을 시작하십시오!
Minderest
minderest.com
가격 및 카탈로그 인텔리전스 분야의 유럽 선두주자인 Minderest는 40개 이상의 국가에 400개 이상의 고객을 보유하고 있습니다. 2012년에 설립된 Minderest는 시장에 나온 최초의 Price Intelligence 회사 중 하나입니다. Minderest는 경쟁사의 가격이 필요한 소매업체 및 가격 책정 전략이 유통 채널 전체에서 존중되는지 확인하려는 제조업체와 협력합니다. Media-Saturn, Telefonica, Auchan, Carrefour, Sony 또는 L'Oreal과 같은 회사는 가격 전략 개선을 위해 우...
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa는 샌프란시스코에 기반을 둔 가치 활성화 플랫폼으로 영업팀이 더 높은 영업 효율성과 더 큰 거래를 추진하는 비즈니스 사례를 구축할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 조달 및 재무 팀이 더 많은 거래를 면밀히 조사하는 시대에는 ROI와 강력한 비즈니스 사례를 제공하는 것이 그 어느 때보다 중요합니다. 영업 리더십 팀은 Minoa를 사용하여 팀이 현대 구매 위원회에 부합하는 일관되고 공식적인 비즈니스 사례를 구축할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer는 제안 가격 책정의 개발, 제출, 평가, 협상 및 감사에서 효율성과 정확성을 극대화하는 솔루션을 생성하기 위해 구축된 제안 가격 책정 소프트웨어입니다. ProPricer는 과거 제안 데이터 저장부터 다양한 보고서 생성의 용이성에 이르기까지 정부 계약업체가 빠르고 쉽게 맞춤형 제안을 작성하고 가정 분석을 수행하며 모든 제안 데이터를 하나의 소프트웨어 플랫폼으로 통합할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 1984년에 출시된 ProPricer는 미국 상위 10개 국방 계약업체를 포함하여 전 세계 조직의 신뢰를 받고 있습니다. 회사는...
Togai
togai.com
Togai의 안정적인 측정 및 청구 플랫폼으로 사용량 기반 가격 책정 모델을 시작하세요. 모든 규모의 규모를 처리할 수 있도록 구축된 사용량 기반 청구 인프라입니다.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC는 경쟁이 치열한 데이터 시장의 선구자로서 많은 여행 및 소매 업계의 고객에게 웹 데이터 추출 및 분석을 제공하고 있습니다. QL2는 주문형 데이터 수집, 가격 모니터링, 구색 최적화, 제품 매칭 및 실행 가능한 통찰력을 통해 진정한 경쟁 우위를 제공합니다. 우리의 포괄적인 실시간 분석은 고객이 경쟁사보다 한발 앞서 수익성 있는 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 도와줍니다. QL2를 선택하는 이유는 무엇입니까? • QL2는 경쟁력 있는 가격 데이터를 위한 최상의 솔루션을 제공합니다. • 고객이 정보를 바탕으로 수...