Athenic AI is an analytics platform powered by AI that allows you to analyze your data using natural language questions. Athenic AI connects to your data stored in a database, data warehouse or an application like a CRM or ERP platform to answer your questions without SQL knowledge or a business analyst.

카테고리:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

웹사이트: athenic.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Athenic AI에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

