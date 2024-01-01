Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the transition from idea to a tangible design concept. * Data-Driven Assessment: Archie will provide an initial assessment of your idea from a few different perspectives. * Enhanced Creativity: Archie will detect things you may not have thought of and make suggestions to enhance the value and soundness of your project. * Socialize Your Idea: Share your Blueprint with your early stakeholders to gather additional insights and support (optional).

