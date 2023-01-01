American Enterprise Institute

Israel-Gaza Conflict AEI’s Foreign and Defense Policy scholars are providing real-time analyses of the war’s trajectory, America’s evolving role in the Middle East, and the dynamics of Middle Eastern stability in the shadow of a growingly hostile Iran. A New China Playbook The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has spun a narrative that China is destined […]

웹사이트: aei.org

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 American Enterprise Institute에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.