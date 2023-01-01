대안 - Amazeful
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
디지털 마케팅 대행사를 위한 가장 빠르게 성장하는 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다. CRM, 이메일, 양방향 SMS, 퍼널 빌더 등!
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com은 2007년 덴마크에서 설립된 덴마크 소비자 리뷰 웹사이트로 전 세계 기업에 대한 리뷰를 호스팅합니다. 매달 약 100만 개의 새로운 리뷰가 게시됩니다. 이 사이트는 기업에 프리미엄 서비스를 제공합니다. 회사는 사용자, 소프트웨어 및 규정 준수 팀에 의존하여 Trustpilot의 콘텐츠 지침을 위반하는 리뷰를 플랫폼에서 보고하고 제거합니다. Trustpilot은 뉴욕, 덴버, 런던, 코펜하겐, 빌니우스, 베를린, 멜버른에 지사를 두고 있으며 700명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있습니다. Trustpilot과 ...
Kenect
kenect.com
고객이 있는 곳에서 휴대폰으로 문자 메시지를 보내 고객과 소통하세요. 리드를 두 배로 늘리고, 온라인 리뷰를 생성하고, 결제를 확보하고, 문자 메시지를 통해 영상 채팅 대화를 시작하세요.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic의 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼을 사용하면 내장된 도구로 콘텐츠를 생성 및 맞춤화하고, 여러 소셜 미디어 페이지에 콘텐츠를 예약하고, 광고를 게재하고, 비즈니스 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself는 부정적인 Google 결과, 개인 브랜딩, 개인 정보 보호, 다크 웹 검색 등을 포함한 소프트웨어 및 서비스를 제공하는 온라인 평판 관리 및 개인 정보 보호 회사입니다.
Debutify
debutify.com
더 적은 노력으로 더 짧은 시간에 더 많은 리뷰를 얻으세요. Debutify 리뷰는 고객 리뷰 요청, 수집 및 관리를 단순화하므로 더 많은 리뷰를 더 빠르게 얻을 수 있습니다.
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
중소기업을 위한 최고의 마케팅 플랫폼®으로 귀하의 브랜드®에 활력을 불어넣으세요.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
지역 검색 성공을 위한 올인원 플랫폼 · BrightLocal을 통해 순위를 높이고 평판을 높이고 지역 검색에서 두각을 나타내세요.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak은 간단한 인터페이스로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공함으로써 세계에서 가장 인기 있는 앱과 게임의 성장을 촉진합니다. → 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Text Request
textrequest.com
고객 참여 활성화 사무실 전화번호로 컴퓨터에서 직접 문자 메시지를 보낼 수 있어 실제로 응답을 받을 수 있는 비즈니스 메시징 플랫폼입니다.
Yext
yext.com
Yext는 온라인 브랜드 관리 분야에서 운영되는 뉴욕시 기술 회사입니다. 클라우드 기반 앱 네트워크, 검색 엔진 및 기타 시설을 사용하여 브랜드 업데이트를 제공합니다. 이 회사는 2006년 Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger 및 Brent Metz에 의해 설립되었습니다. 최근 수치에 따르면 2019년 시가총액은 20억 달러 이상, 2021회계연도 매출은 3억 5,470만 달러를 기록했습니다.
Broadly
broadly.com
온라인 평판 및 고객 경험 소프트웨어는 온라인 마케팅 전략을 수립하여 고객 추천, 리드, 리뷰 및 수익을 창출하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ 최고의 앱 검토 관리 및 ASO 도구. 피드백을 분석하고, 평점을 관리하고, 리뷰에 응답하고, App Store, Google Play, Amazon의 자연적 다운로드를 늘리세요.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
더 많은 리뷰를 얻고 평판을 쌓는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 소셜 미디어 버즈를 만들고, SEO를 개선하고, 더 많은 매출을 얻으세요.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
리뷰, 스토리, 소셜 미디어 피드, 사진을 수집하고 이를 모든 웹사이트에 삽입할 수 있는 최고의 UGC 플랫폼입니다. 자동으로!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo는 고객 리뷰, 시각적 마케팅, 충성도, 추천 및 SMS 마케팅을 위한 최첨단 솔루션을 갖춘 전자상거래 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 여기에서 귀하의 브랜드가 Yotpo를 통해 어떻게 성장을 촉진할 수 있는지 자세히 알아보세요.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby는 고객과 쉽게 연결하고 전환할 수 있는 현대적인 DMS 통합 자동화 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 대리점의 서비스 성과를 빠른 속도로 향상시키십시오.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko는 마케팅 담당자와 비즈니스 소유자가 자동화를 통해 시간을 절약할 수 있는 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 사용자 친화적인 평판 관리 플랫폼입니다. 제품에는 ✅ 리뷰 관리, ✅ 소셜 미디어, ✅ PowerListings 등이 포함됩니다. 오늘 Rannko를 구독하세요! 🤣 😋 🤣
Appbot
appbot.co
전체 고객 경험 수준을 높이는 앱 검토 및 평가 도구입니다. 리뷰와 평가를 진지하게 받아들이는 기업을 위한 플랫폼입니다. Appbot은 세계적 수준의 리뷰 및 평가 모니터링, 답변 및 분석을 제공합니다.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers는 수상 경력이 있는 고객 리뷰 소프트웨어 회사입니다. 더 많은 리뷰를 받아보세요. 고객에게 응답하십시오. 고객 경험에 대한 인사이트를 찾아보세요.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial은 여러 위치와 프로필을 가진 기업을 위한 소셜 미디어 관리 솔루션입니다. 하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에서 모든 게시, 광고, 참여, 리뷰 및 보고를 관리하세요. MavSocial은 여러 위치에 있는 기업이 지역 타겟팅 Facebook 광고를 빠르고 쉽게 만들 수 있는 고유한 기능을 제공합니다. MavSocial은 Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google 비즈니스 프로필 및 Tumblr를 지원합니다.
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn의 POS 시스템과 결제 처리 소프트웨어는 귀하가 일하는 방식대로 작동하도록 만들어졌습니다. 그리고 귀하는 실제로 관심을 갖고 있는 사람들로부터 연중무휴 24시간 지원을 받습니다.
Mobal
mobal.io
모든 비즈니스 목록을 한 곳에서 손쉽게 관리하세요. 귀하의 업체 목록을 재미있고, 빠르고, 즐겁게 관리해 드립니다.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource는 통화 추적, 리드 관리 및 비즈니스 분석 솔루션 분야의 업계 리더입니다. 마케팅 비용을 극대화하고 측정된 결과를 얻으세요.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter는 여러 지역의 브랜드에 대규모 고객 경험을 모니터링, 분석 및 개선하는 데 필요한 현지 통찰력과 도구를 제공합니다.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...