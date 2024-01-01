대안 - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP는 업계 최고의 온라인 급여 및 HR 솔루션과 함께 세금, 규정 준수, 복리후생 관리 등을 제공합니다. ADP로 최고의 결과를 얻으세요.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits는 미국에 본사를 둔 회사로 회사의 인적 자원 관리를 위한 서비스로 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어를 제공하며 특히 건강 보험 적용 범위를 지원하는 데 중점을 두고 있습니다. Zenefits는 2013년에 설립되었습니다. 본사는 샌프란시스코에 있습니다. .
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.