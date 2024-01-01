Alai helps tech professionals create high quality presentations faster using AI. For example, a product manager can enter their proposal in plaintext and get polished slide options without spending hours on design.

웹사이트: getalai.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Alai에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.