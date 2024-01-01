WebCatalog

Akooda

Akooda

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: akooda.co

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Akooda의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data types, formats, and sources, Akooda Enterprise Search provides answers that are both relevant and contextually fitting.

카테고리:

Business
Enterprise Search Software

웹사이트: akooda.co

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Akooda에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Glean

Glean

glean.com

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

관련 추천 사항

Google Scholar

Google Scholar

google.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

Rasgo

Rasgo

rasgoml.com

Lexii.ai

Lexii.ai

lexii.ai

Komo

Komo

komo.ai

Ranker

Ranker

ranker.com

Yahoo Search

Yahoo Search

yahoo.com

RankAtom

RankAtom

rankatom.com

orygo

orygo

orygo.ai

Symbl.ai

Symbl.ai

symbl.ai

CloudNine

CloudNine

cloudnine.com

PimEyes

PimEyes

pimeyes.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.