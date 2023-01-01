대안 - Acquia
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho의 온라인 생산성 도구 및 SaaS 애플리케이션 제품군을 사용하여 전체 비즈니스를 운영하세요. 전 세계적으로 5천만 명 이상의 사용자가 우리를 신뢰합니다. 우리의 영원히 무료 플랜을 사용해 보세요!
Miro
miro.com
Miro는 디지털 메모지를 사용한 브레인스토밍부터 민첩한 워크플로우 계획 및 관리에 이르기까지 분산된 팀이 효과적으로 함께 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 온라인 협업 화이트보드 플랫폼입니다.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus는 영업, 마케팅 및 지원 팀이 단일 인터페이스에서 하나로 작업할 수 있도록 지원하는 통합 CX 플랫폼입니다.
TheyDo
theydo.io
고객 중심으로 문제를 해결하는 디지털 디자인 씽킹(Digital Design Thinking) 규모에 맞게 검증된 방법을 사용하여 비즈니스를 혁신하여 획기적인 혁신을 이루십시오.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat은 아름답고 유연하며 강력한 고객 성공 플랫폼입니다. Customer 360, 상태 점수, 플레이북, 고객 포털 등.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
세계에서 가장 완벽한 디지털 경험 분석 플랫폼으로 수익, 전환, 참여를 향상하세요.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero는 기업이 고객의 제품 사용을 이해하고 상태를 평가하도록 돕고 고객 경험을 관리하고 자동화할 수 있는 수단을 기업에 제공하는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
고객 데이터를 중앙 집중화하고, 고객 상태를 명확하게 파악하고, 유지 및 성장을 촉진하는 경험을 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Totango
totango.com
Totango는 기업이 SaaS 고객 여정에 집중하면서 매출 성장을 촉진하고 이탈을 줄이는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다. 토탱고를 무료로 경험해 보세요.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento는 강력한 이메일 및 SMS 마케팅 자동화 기능을 갖춘 온라인 비즈니스를 위해 만들어진 강력한 메시징 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Act-On
act-on.com
현대 비즈니스의 실제 요구 사항을 충족하도록 구축된 B2B, B2C 및 이메일 마케팅을 전문으로 하는 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼입니다.
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage는 전 세계 800개 이상의 브랜드에 대한 고객 참여를 단순화하는 풀 스택 유지 OS입니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 기업은 다양한 디지털 채널을 통해 사용자와 개인화되고 의미 있는 관계를 구축할 수 있습니다. WebEngage는 포괄적인 도구 및 솔루션 제품군을 통해 기업이 고객을 효과적으로 이해하고, 참여시키고, 유지할 수 있도록 지원합니다. - 고객 데이터 통합: WebEngage를 사용하면 기업은 다양한 소스의 고객 데이터를 통합하여 실시간 통찰력을 제공하고 특정 고객 속성 및 행동을 기반으로 한 대상 캠페인에 대한...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud의 고객 참여 및 경험 플랫폼(이전 Netcore Smartech)은 마케터, 성장 및 제품 관리자가 여러 접점에서 고객과 강력한 대화를 추진할 수 있도록 지원하는 원스톱 성장 플랫폼입니다. AI/ML의 힘을 바탕으로 Netcore Cloud는 웹사이트 및 모바일 앱 브랜드가 옴니채널 성장을 촉진할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 플랫폼은 다음을 제공합니다. - 온라인 및 오프라인 채널 모두에서 사용자 데이터를 연결하여 실행 가능한 통합 고객 프로필. - 실시간 보고 및 제품 분석을 통해 적시에 적절한 사용자 세그먼트...
cux.io
cux.io
우리는 방문자의 경험을 숫자로 변환하고 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 방문자의 행동 패턴을 인식하며 즉각적으로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 더 이상 데이터 스팸이 없습니다
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon은 웹 개인화 및 계정 기반 오케스트레이션 솔루션입니다. 목표 기반 여정 오케스트레이션 플랫폼은 고객 여정을 이해하고 대규모로 개인화된 경험을 제공하는 데 사용되는 주요 허브로, 방문자가 웹 사이트에 계속 참여하도록 장려하여 비즈니스 성과를 향상시킵니다. . 속성 기반 개인화로 파이프라인과 수익을 가속화하세요. - 모든 웹사이트 방문자에게 올바른 메시지와 자산을 제공하여 더 빠르게 고객이 될 수 있도록 돕습니다. - 마케팅 활동이 비즈니스 목표에 어떻게 영향을 미치는지 이해하고 최초 접촉부터 거래 성사까지 고객 여정...
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient는 세계에서 가장 의미 있는 고객 경험을 제공하는 원동력입니다. 우리는 조직이 고객과 강력한 관계를 구축하도록 돕습니다.
Usermaven
usermaven.com
웹사이트 및 제품 분석이 제대로 완료되었습니다 - 드디어! Usermaven의 Spotless™ 추적은 모든 이벤트를 자동으로 캡처하여 개발자에 대한 의존성을 제거하고 마케팅 담당자와 제품 담당자를 위한 가장 쉬운 분석 도구로 만듭니다.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
모든 방문자에 대한 개인화된 경험을 통해 더 나은 전환 퍼널 구축
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto의 올인원 CRM, 이메일 및 마케팅 플랫폼을 통해 고객을 이해하고 데이터 중심의 전체 스펙트럼 전략을 시작하십시오.