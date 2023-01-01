Abstrakt is a real-time call guidance software that helps your team get it right the first time by ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and guiding agents on every call. Remove uncertainty on calls and give your agents the power of real-time.

웹사이트: abstrakt.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Abstrakt에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.