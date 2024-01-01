Monobox is now part of WebCatalog

Monobox for Mac and Windows is an all-in-one messenger & email app - a single place for all your web services and accounts, including Discord, WhatsApp, Messenger, Slack, Telegram and many many more.

Monobox is now part of the WebCatalog Desktop app. It is no longer available as a separate standalone product.

Download WebCatalog Desktop to get all the things you love from Monobox and much much more, including:

turn websites into desktop apps.

access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux.

use spaces to organize apps.

switch between multiple accounts easily.

Migration

If you’re using the Monobox app, the app will continue to work in the near future but will stop receiving updates.

If you've purchased Monobox, you're eligible to upgrade to WebCatalog Lifetime (worth 60 USD) for free. Please send us your purchase receipt and we'll help you to migrate over. We'll try to process your requests as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to migrate your setup and data from Monobox to WebCatalog.

Questions?

If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to contact us.