Real Estate Rush is an idle game where you're destined to become the ultimate real estate tycoon! Seize the opportunity to buy low and sell high as you navigate the fluctuating housing market. Grow your empire by reinvesting your earnings, and travel around the world to buy all the monuments. Strategically boost your stats along the way to gain a competitive edge. How vast will your real estate empire become?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

