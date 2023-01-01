Kour.io is an online multiplayer FPS in which you will have to show who the best Kour really is! There's three different game modes to pick from; Gun Game - in which each kill gives you a newer and stronger gun, Team Deathmatch - where you have to lead your team to victory by getting the most kills or Free For All in which each Kour fights for themselves. With the points you earn in matches, you can buy crates! Each crate holds a cool reward, like a skin for your gun or a new outfit for your Kour. You start out with 7 base classes - each with their own equipment and weapons. Try them all and see which one fits your play style best! Are you a silent assassin that goes in with a silenced handgun? Or do you blow away your enemies with the Rocketeers rocket launcher? You decide. Can you become the best Kour there's ever been?

ウェブサイト：poki.com

免責事項：WebCatalogはKour.ioによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。