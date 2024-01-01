Based on neuroscience and psychology: Our games are based on decades studies and research papers in neuroscience and psychology. Every plot of our games are strongly related with theories and psychological concepts. Validated: Our games are validated and tested in real recruiting processes. Results from our games are highly correlated with traditional tests Towards future, not past: It is not about “It is not about what they have done in the past?” but “What they can accomplish in the future?” Resume vs Games: The probability of predicting someone’s future performance based on CV is 13%

