API生成ソフトウェア - 最も人気のあるアプリ

API 生成ソフトウェアを使用すると、ユーザーは安全な環境でアプリケーション プログラミング インターフェイス (API) を迅速に作成および展開できます。ローコード インターフェイスを利用して、ソフトウェアがロジックと構成のスクリプト作成を処理しながら、ユーザーは API に必要なパラメータを定義できます。この抽象化により API 設計プロセスが簡素化され、即時かつ安全な API 作成が容易になります。このソフトウェアを使用すると、ユーザーはさまざまな標準化された API タイプを使用してコネクタを迅速にセットアップし、データベースやネットワークからデータを取得できます。 API 生成ソフトウェアは、API 管理ツールと組み合わせて使用されることが多く、開発者が API を監視、制御、収益化するのに役立ちます。通常、組み込みのアクセス制御、レート制限、自動生成ドキュメントなどの機能が含まれており、開発者が高品質の API を迅速に作成できるように支援します。設計プロセスを加速する一方で、開発者は API のスクリプトを変更してロジックと機能を微調整することもできます。
Appsmith
appsmith.com
データと格闘したり、完璧な React ライブラリを探したり、すべてを最初からコーディングしたりするのはやめましょう。 Appsmith を使用すると、社内ツールを 10 倍高速に構築できます。
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura は、新規および既存のデータ ソースでインスタント GraphQL および REST API を提供します。 Hasura をデータに接続し、1 分以内に API を取得します。
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip は、API、スケジュールされたジョブ、バックエンド クラウド機能を即座に配布できるローコードのビジュアル バックエンド ビルダーです。 AI を活用して、独自のワークフロー ノードを作成し、任意のツールやデータベースに接続し、アプリ用のスケーラブルなバックエンドを作成します。 Rowy Inc.のBuildShipは、Worklife VCのBrianne Kimmel、Guillermo Rauch (Vercel CEO)、Nat Friedman (Githubの元CEO)、Balaji Srinivasan、AI Grant、Joseph Jacks (OSS C...