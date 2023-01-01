Stupidella is back for more wacky and wild adventures! In this version of the story, Cinderella didn't turn back into her normal self when the clock struck twelve. Instead, she became Stupidella! Repair a car, fight evil spacemen, bust ghosts or play the drums - she can do it all! All she needs is your help to find the right solution, which might not always be easy to find. Don't worry if you get stuck on a difficult level, you can always ask for a helpful hint to help you find the right solution. Can you help Stupidella out again?

Situs web: poki.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Stupidella 2. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.