Sides of Gravity is a puzzle platformer that really turns the idea of platforming upside down! By walking of an edge, you can flip gravity in a different direction. Walls become platforms and far away spots are suddenly only a jump away. With this clever gravity switch, each level gets four different dimensions to it! There are 24 space-bending levels to get through. Don't worry if you get stuck! You can always ask for a helpful hint. Can you think in four dimensions and beat all levels of Sides of Gravity?

Situs web: poki.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Sides of Gravity. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.