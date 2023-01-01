WebCatalog

Yapsody is an efficient event ticketing platform that creates a seamless experience for event presenters and attendees. With Yapsody, event organizers can make customizable tickets, track ticket sales, and promote their events with features like social media integration and email marketing. Presenters can accept payments through 14+ payment gateways and deliver tickets through emails, prints, or even at-door check-ins, creating a fuss-free experience. With competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a range of features that make it a top choice for event organizers of all types, Yapsody is a one-stop shop for creating successful events.

Kategori:

Entertainment
Box Office Software

