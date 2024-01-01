WebCatalog

Alternatif - Workstream.io

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (Bahasa Perancis untuk 'meja kecil' secara harfiah, juga digunakan untuk berarti 'gambar'; pl. tableaux atau, jarang, tableaus) dapat merujuk pada:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker adalah perangkat lunak intelijen bisnis dan platform analisis data besar yang membantu Anda menjelajahi, menganalisis, dan berbagi analisis bisnis real-time dengan mudah.

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Buku catatan yang dikelola untuk ilmuwan dan peneliti data.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Perangkat Lunak Intelijen Bisnis dan Analisis. Zoho Analytics adalah perangkat lunak BI dan analisis data mandiri yang memungkinkan Anda menganalisis data secara visual, membuat visualisasi data yang menakjubkan, dan menemukan wawasan tersembunyi dalam hitungan menit.

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Perangkat lunak intelijen bisnis yang memberikan wawasan yang sangat Anda butuhkan untuk mendorong pertumbuhan dan mentransformasi bisnis Anda.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud menyediakan seperangkat alat dan produk komputasi cloud yang andal dan aman, membantu Anda membangun infrastruktur cloud, pusat data di berbagai wilayah untuk memberdayakan bisnis Anda, industri global. Cobalah secara gratis.

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Cara tercepat dan termudah untuk berbagi data dan analitik di dalam perusahaan Anda. Server Business Intelligence sumber terbuka yang dapat Anda instal dalam 5 menit yang terhubung ke MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, dan banyak lagi! Siapa pun dapat menggunakannya untuk membuat bagan, dasbor, dan laporan...

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Perangkat lunak Business Intelligence oleh Sisense, pemimpin industri di BI untuk data kompleks - mempersiapkan, menganalisis, dan menjelajahi data yang berkembang dengan mudah dari berbagai sumber.

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. adalah perusahaan perangkat lunak cloud yang berbasis di American Fork, Utah, Amerika Serikat. Ia berspesialisasi dalam alat intelijen bisnis dan visualisasi data.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode adalah platform data kolaboratif yang menggabungkan SQL, R, Python, dan analisis visual di satu tempat. Hubungkan, analisis, dan bagikan, lebih cepat.

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

Klipfolio adalah platform dasbor online untuk membangun dasbor bisnis real-time yang kuat untuk tim atau klien Anda.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

Analisis SaaS ujung ke ujung. HockeyStack adalah alat analisis SaaS yang menyatukan data pemasaran, produk, pendapatan, dan penjualan untuk mengungkap wawasan tersembunyi, seperti LTV kampanye, atau tingkat churn setiap saluran pemasaran. Tidak ada pengaturan. Tidak ada kode. COBA GRATIS

Cube

Cube

cubeanywhere.com

Wawasan yang Anda butuhkan untuk mengelola bisnis Anda! Dengan biaya, waktu, dan pengeluaran proyek secara real-time, mengelola proyek, tugas, dan klien Anda sangatlah mudah. Dapatkan bagan interaktif yang kaya di tingkat anggota tim, proyek, klien, dan perusahaan. Kami tahu bahwa bisnis Anda tidak ...

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

Solusi intelijen dan analisis bisnis berbasis cloud dari Chartio memungkinkan semua orang menganalisis data dari aplikasi bisnis mereka.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

Platform analitik dan mobilitas bisnis MicroStrategy membantu perusahaan membangun dan menerapkan aplikasi analitik dan mobilitas untuk mentransformasikan bisnis mereka.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex adalah platform data modern untuk ilmu data dan analitik. Notebook kolaboratif, aplikasi data cantik, dan keamanan tingkat perusahaan.

Mineo

Mineo

mineo.app

Ubah Notebook Python menjadi aplikasi data. Mineo adalah platform untuk menjelajahi data Anda, membangun dan menyebarkan aplikasi data berdasarkan notebook supercharged Python.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx menyediakan Platform Cloud Analytics terkemuka. Kami memungkinkan semua orang menemukan wawasan berdampak tinggi dengan otomatisasi analitik yang didukung AI.

Cascade

Cascade

cascade.io

Cascade adalah alat analisis canggih pertama yang dibuat untuk tim, memungkinkan analis mengubah kumpulan data besar menjadi wawasan prediktif khusus dan membagikan temuan mereka dengan mudah.

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData adalah platform BI dan analitik tertanam yang menyediakan analisis yang cepat, andal, dan mudah digunakan. Dibuat untuk mempertimbangkan semua pengguna bisnis Anda.

Avora

Avora

avora.com

Avora AutoML mengurangi waktu (menjadi detik) untuk mengetahui mengapa metrik bisnis berubah dengan deteksi anomali dan analisis akar masalah.

Holistics

Holistics

holistics.io

Holistik memungkinkan setiap orang menjawab pertanyaan data mereka sendiri tanpa mengganggu tim teknis. Tidak ada lagi “frustrasi antrian permintaan” untuk tim bisnis & data.

Datazip

Datazip

datazip.io

Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, ...

Cube Analytics

Cube Analytics

cubeanalytics.com

Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.

Kleene

Kleene

kleene.ai

Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...

Composable Analytics

Composable Analytics

composable.ai

Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.

TURBOARD

TURBOARD

turboard.com

TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.

Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics

pyramidanalytics.com

Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...

MachEye

MachEye

macheye.com

MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...

Caplena

Caplena

caplena.com

Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...

Planr

Planr

planr.com

Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...

Ikigai

Ikigai

ikigailabs.io

Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

epsilon3.io

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...

panintelligence

panintelligence

panintelligence.com

Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...

CorralData

CorralData

corraldata.com

At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...

Targit

Targit

targit.com

At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...

ClicData

ClicData

clicdata.com

ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...

Bold Reports

Bold Reports

boldreports.com

Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

easy-insight.com

Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...

Savant Labs

Savant Labs

savantlabs.io

Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...

Lightdash

Lightdash

lightdash.com

Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Mediafly

Mediafly

mediafly.com

Perhentian B2B yang pertama dan satu-satunya untuk pemberdayaan pendapatan Segala yang dibutuhkan tim Anda untuk melibatkan pembeli, mempersiapkan penjual, mengukur nilai, dan terus mengoptimalkan kinerja. Satu platform modular — memberikan pertumbuhan pendapatan yang dapat diprediksi dalam skala b...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Analisis Situs Web dan Produk Dilakukan dengan Benar - Akhirnya! Pelacakan Spotless™ Usermaven menangkap semua peristiwa secara otomatis, menghilangkan ketergantungan pada pengembang dan menjadikannya alat analisis termudah bagi pemasar dan orang-orang produk.

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One™ menawarkan akses dinamis dan kolaboratif terhadap teknologi simulasi dan analisis data serta sumber daya HPC dan cloud yang dapat diskalakan, semuanya di satu tempat.

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.