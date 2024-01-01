Alternatif - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
AI Pitory yang kuat memungkinkan Anda membuat dan mengedit video berkualitas profesional menggunakan teks, tidak memerlukan keahlian teknis atau perangkat lunak untuk diunduh.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl memungkinkan usaha kecil membuat video animasi, kolase, tayangan slide, dan postingan gambar statis berlapis yang terlihat profesional dalam hitungan menit, serta menjadwalkan atau memposting langsung ke Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, dan YouTube. Semuanya dengan aplikasi browser selul...
Predis
predis.ai
ObrolanGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Hasilkan dan Bagikan Video, Korsel, Postingan Gambar Tunggal dalam bahasa merek Anda.
Submagic
submagic.co
Sempurnakan video Anda dengan Teks yang Didukung AI 🚀 Teks yang mudah dengan emoji sempurna dan kata kunci yang disorot dengan cerdas, semuanya dihasilkan oleh AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Plugin umpan media sosial yang sepenuhnya dapat disesuaikan untuk WordPress. Tampilkan feed Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, dan YouTube Anda - Dipercaya oleh 1,3 juta pengguna.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...