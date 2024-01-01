Alternatif - Verkada
Rhombus
rhombus.com
Ciptakan Ruang yang Lebih Cerdas dan Aman di Platform Cloud Terpadu Keamanan fisik menjadi modern. Kelola gedung Anda kapan saja, di mana saja dengan solusi lengkap yang menyatukan kamera pintar, kontrol akses, sensor, integrasi, dan alarm dalam satu panel kaca.
Hikvision
hikvision.com
Hikvision is committed to serving various industries through its cutting-edge technologies of machine perception, artificial intelligence, and big data, leading the future of AIoT: Through comprehensive machine perception technologies, we aim to help people better connect with the world around them...