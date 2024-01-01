Alternatif - UTM.io
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly adalah layanan pemendekan URL dan platform manajemen tautan. Perusahaan Bitly, Inc., didirikan pada tahun 2008. Perusahaan ini dimiliki secara pribadi dan berbasis di New York City. Bitly memperpendek 600 juta tautan per bulan, untuk digunakan di jejaring sosial, SMS, dan email. Bitly menghasi...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com adalah penyingkat URL asli yang memperpendek tautan berat Anda menjadi URL yang lebih mudah dikelola dan digunakan.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Manajemen Tautan Perusahaan. Memberikan kolaborasi, kepatuhan, dan kreativitas bagi tim global untuk meningkatkan setiap keterlibatan, melindungi data Anda, dan menciptakan kepercayaan dalam setiap klik.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Penyingkat URL dengan domain khusus. Persingkat, beri merek, dan lacak URL dengan platform manajemen tautan terkemuka di industri. Bebas untuk mencoba. API, URL pendek, Domain Khusus.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply adalah satu-satunya pemendek tautan yang mendorong konversi. Tampilkan pesan Anda di mana saja dengan menyematkan ajakan bertindak dengan mudah ke setiap halaman yang Anda bagikan. Ubah pengikut Anda menjadi pengguna dan pelanggan secara gratis.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe adalah penyingkat URL yang menyertakan piksel penargetan ulang di setiap tautan yang Anda bagikan. Buat tautan bermerek yang kuat dan dapatkan klik hingga 34% lebih banyak.
Dub
dub.co
Alternatif Bitly Sumber Terbuka. Dub adalah penyingkat tautan sumber terbuka dengan analitik bawaan dan domain khusus gratis.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Rasakan kontrol penuh atas tautan pendek Anda Platform Penyingkat URL lengkap, Manajemen Tautan, Analisis Tautan, Tautan Dalam, Generator Kode QR, dan Tautan di Bio. Persingkat, beri merek, kelola, lacak, dan bagikan tautan Anda dengan mudah.
GoLinks
golinks.io
Tautan yang intuitif, aman, dan dibagikan oleh tim. GoLinks® meningkatkan produktivitas dengan membantu tim menemukan dan berbagi informasi dengan cepat melalui tautan pendek yang mudah diingat yang disebut go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Bantu tim menemukan dan berbagi informasi dengan cepat menggunakan tautan pendek yang mudah diingat yang disebut tautan go.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY adalah layanan Penyingkat Tautan Terpendek di Dunia untuk melacak, memberi merek, dan membagikan URL pendek.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Lacak klik & tingkat konversi Anda, kumpulkan prospek Anda, buat halaman web untuk platform lengkap produk afiliasi Anda dalam beberapa klik.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Persingkat, lacak, dan optimalkan tautan Anda dengan ajakan bertindak yang menarik, piksel penargetan ulang, tautan bermerek, dan analisis canggih.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
Penyingkat URL T2M adalah platform manajemen tautan lengkap. Penyingkat URL khusus terbaik dengan domain & API bermerek. Tautan pendek rias yang dipersonalisasi dengan kode QR & analisis serta laporan tingkat lanjut. Opsi instans khusus untuk agensi.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Dengan Linkin Bio, Penargetan Ulang URL, dan Halaman yang Dikurasi, Linkjoy membantu Anda Tingkatkan Kesadaran Merek, Hasilkan Lebih Banyak Prospek, dan Targetkan Ulang satu kali Pengunjung.