Alternatif - UserTesting

Userfeel
userfeel.com
Bayar sesuai pemakaian Alat Pengujian Pengguna tanpa perlu berlangganan atau biaya bulanan. Dapatkan wawasan yang lebih baik dari panel penguji berkualitas tinggi kami hanya dengan $30 per penguji.
dscout
dscout.com
Platform penelitian kualitatif dscout menggunakan aplikasi seluler dan +100 ribu peserta yang bersemangat untuk merekam video momen secara efisien dan membuat wawasan mudah…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Cara paling mudah untuk melakukan percakapan video asinkron. Libatkan komunitas Anda, rekrut talenta baru, hasilkan prospek yang lebih baik, dan banyak lagi.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Manfaatkan platform riset pengguna kami yang canggih dan panel global yang berjumlah lebih dari 1,6 juta orang untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dan pengguna Anda.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Mencocokkan peneliti dengan peserta. Rekrut audiens peserta mana pun atau temukan peluang penelitian berbayar di semua metode penelitian, di seluruh dunia.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...