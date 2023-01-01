Alternatif - Transifex
Murf AI
murf.ai
Beralih dari teks ke ucapan dengan generator suara AI serbaguna. AI diaktifkan, suara orang sungguhan. Buat sulih suara berkualitas studio dalam hitungan menit. Gunakan suara AI Murf yang nyata untuk podcast, video, dan semua presentasi profesional Anda.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ adalah rangkaian perangkat lunak terjemahan berbantuan komputer yang berjalan pada sistem operasi Microsoft Windows. Ini dikembangkan oleh perusahaan perangkat lunak Hongaria memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), sebelumnya Kilgray, penyedia perangkat lunak manajeme...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Melokalisasi dan menyebarkan material di berbagai wilayah merupakan hal yang rumit. Anda memerlukan solusi terjemahan yang sederhana, terukur, dan tangguh. Sistem manajemen terjemahan (TMS) XTM akan membantu Anda mengirimkan konten yang dilokalkan ke berbagai bahasa dengan lebih cepat dan hemat biay...
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat adalah alat CAT online sumber terbuka dan gratis. Gratis untuk perusahaan penerjemahan, penerjemah, dan pengguna perusahaan.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Platform lengkap yang menghubungkan bisnis dan penerjemah ke dalam lingkaran pengiriman konten yang efisien
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Platform manajemen pelokalan Crowdin adalah solusi teknologi untuk tim Anda. Terjemahkan dan perbarui konten untuk produk multibahasa Anda dengan perangkat lunak cloud kami.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Platform pelokalan yang dibangun untuk pertumbuhan. Jangkau audiens baru yang terdiri dari pengguna aplikasi, pembeli online, browser web, dan pemain game dengan memberikan pengalaman lokal, dalam bahasa mereka, di mana pun mereka berada.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel menawarkan layanan terjemahan multibahasa dalam lebih dari 30 bahasa untuk meningkatkan pengalaman layanan pelanggan Anda. Pelajari lebih lanjut tentang solusi pengoperasian bahasa kami!
Weglot
weglot.com
Cara tercepat dan termudah untuk menerjemahkan situs web Anda dan menjangkau khalayak yang lebih luas!
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Correcto
correctoai.com
Correcto is the most advanced AI Writing tool for the Spanish language. There are over 580 million Spanish speakers, but there is only one AI writing tool that helps businesses in Spanish speaking countries write and communicate better, this is why Correcto is your tool for all things writing in Spa...
Cloudwords
cloudwords.com
Cloudwords improves the speed, scalability, and success of your multilingual marketing activities through automated workflows and collaboration-enhancing tools. Discover how Cloudwords can help your enterprise achieve its global goals faster than ever.
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...