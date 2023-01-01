WebCatalog

Tracify

Tracify

WebCatalog belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: tracify.ai

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Tracify di WebCatalog untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Tracify is a software specialized on e-commerce companies for tracking and attribution of all your marketing activities (multichannel). Using a revolutionary tracking technology, users can be tracked without modeling or Google Analytics - 100% GDPR compliant. Tracify offers a variety of detailed dashboards that provide different insights into the performance of each channel (Meta, TikTok, Google, Native, Mail, Influencer), as well as holistically bringing all these channels together and transparently presenting the customer journey.

Situs web: tracify.ai

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Tracify. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Anda mungkin juga suka

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

Rockerbox

Rockerbox

rockerbox.com

Wide Angle Analytics

Wide Angle Analytics

wideangle.co

Fathom

Fathom

usefathom.com

Fusedeck

Fusedeck

fusedeck.com

Windsor.ai

Windsor.ai

windsor.ai

Osano

Osano

osano.com

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

Windsor.ai Charts

Windsor.ai Charts

windsor.ai

Rosetta.ai

Rosetta.ai

rosetta.ai

Kepla

Kepla

kepla.io

Hellotax

Hellotax

hellotax.com

Produk

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.