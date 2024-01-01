Alternatif - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
Bangun chatbot ChatGPT, sangat cepat 🚀. Pembuat chatbot generasi berikutnya yang pertama didukung oleh OpenAI. Bangun bot mirip ChatGPT untuk proyek atau bisnis Anda guna menyelesaikan berbagai hal. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Platform kolaboratif untuk membangun agen AI. Tim menggunakan Voiceflow untuk merancang, menguji, dan meluncurkan agen obrolan atau AI suara — bersama-sama, lebih cepat, dalam skala besar.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai adalah platform produksi Full Stack AI, LLM, dan visi komputer terkemuka untuk memodelkan data gambar, video, teks, dan audio yang tidak terstruktur.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Dicintai oleh Ilmuwan Data, Diatur oleh TI. Solusi Lengkap Anda untuk Ilmu Data & Pengembangan, Penerapan, dan Saluran Data di Cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Solusi visi komputer Chooch membantu bisnis mengotomatiskan tinjauan visual data video dan gambar mereka untuk mendeteksi dan memahami pentingnya elemen visual yang paling berbeda — semuanya secara real-time untuk memberikan wawasan yang dapat ditindaklanjuti guna mendorong keputusan bisnis.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Bangun Aplikasi AI yang kuat dalam hitungan menit pada Platform AI Generatif Katonic tanpa kode. Tingkatkan produktivitas Anda dan karyawan Anda, tingkatkan pengalaman pelanggan, dan lakukan hal-hal yang hanya dapat dilakukan oleh perusahaan besar, semuanya dengan kekuatan AI Generatif. * Tidak dip...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Cloud Tanpa Server untuk AI- BentoCloud adalah platform yang dikelola sepenuhnya untuk membangun dan mengoperasikan aplikasi AI, menghadirkan pengiriman produk yang gesit ke tim AI. BentoML adalah platform bagi insinyur perangkat lunak untuk membangun produk AI.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence memungkinkan perusahaan mengamankan transformasi AI mereka dengan solusi otomatis untuk melindungi dari ancaman keamanan dan keselamatan. Platform Robust Intelligence mencakup mesin untuk mendeteksi dan menilai kerentanan model, serta merekomendasikan dan menegakkan pagar pembata...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI menyediakan infrastruktur untuk menjalankan, menyempurnakan, dan menskalakan aplikasi AI generatif. OctoAI membuat model bekerja untuk Anda, bukan sebaliknya. Pengembang mendapatkan akses mudah ke infrastruktur AI yang efisien sehingga mereka dapat menjalankan model yang mereka pilih, menyesu...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics menyediakan platform AI revolusioner yang memudahkan Anda memanfaatkan Ilmu Data untuk bisnis Anda tanpa hambatan sumber daya dan infrastruktur. Bisnis dari semua ukuran, mulai dari startup hingga perusahaan, dapat menggunakan platform Qualetics untuk memecahkan masalah bisnis yang komplek...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry adalah PaaS Cloud-native untuk tim pembelajaran Mesin untuk membangun, menerapkan, dan mengirimkan Aplikasi ML/LLM di Infra cloud/on-prem mereka sendiri dengan cara yang lebih cepat, terukur, dan hemat biaya dengan kontrol tata kelola yang tepat, memungkinkan mereka mencapai 90 % waktu l...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI mendorong adopsi GenAI di Enterprises. Kami didukung oleh Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & investor terkemuka lainnya TuneChat: Aplikasi obrolan kami didukung oleh model sumber terbuka TuneStudio: Taman bermain kami bagi para pengembang untuk menyempurn...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Bangun produk AI yang lebih baik dan lebih terdiferensiasi. Ruang kerja kolaboratif berbasis cloud untuk melakukan iterasi cepat pada produk GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Gunakan Observabilitas ML Aporia untuk mendeteksi penyimpangan & degradasi model, memusatkan pengelolaan model, menjelaskan prediksi, & meningkatkan model ML Anda dalam produksi.