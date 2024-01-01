Alternatif - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Layanan Pengiriman Makanan, Tempat Makan, dan Penemuan Restoran terbesar di India. Makanan yang lebih baik untuk lebih banyak orang.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats adalah platform pemesanan dan pengiriman makanan online Amerika yang diluncurkan oleh Uber pada tahun 2014 dan berbasis di San Francisco, California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. adalah layanan pengiriman makanan siap saji berdasarkan permintaan Amerika yang didirikan pada tahun 2013 oleh mahasiswa Stanford Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang, dan Evan Moore. Perusahaan yang didukung Y Combinator, DoorDash adalah salah satu dari beberapa perusahaan teknologi yang ...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. adalah platform pemesanan dan pengiriman makanan siap saji online dan seluler Amerika yang menghubungkan pengunjung dengan restoran lokal. Perusahaan ini berbasis di Chicago, Illinois dan didirikan pada tahun 2004. Pada tahun 2019, perusahaan ini memiliki 19,9 juta pengguna aktif dan 11...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Makanan. Kami mengerti. Kita semua punya favorit. Dengan Deliveroo, restoran lokal favorit Anda dan makanan dibawa pulang diantar langsung ke rumah Anda. Semuanya ada di menu. Dari jaringan restoran yang dicintai secara nasional, seperti KFC, Wagamama, Nando’s, Burger King, dan Subway, hingga makan...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Lakukan reservasi online, baca ulasan restoran dari pengunjung, dan dapatkan poin untuk mendapatkan makanan gratis. OpenTable adalah jaringan reservasi online real-time untuk restoran mewah.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates adalah perusahaan Amerika yang menawarkan pengiriman lokal makanan siap saji restoran dan barang lainnya. Mulai Februari 2019, Postmates beroperasi di 2.940 kota di AS. Layanan ini mengandalkan aplikasi telepon seluler dan kemampuan Sistem Pemosisian Global (GPS) untuk menyesuaikan inventa...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet memudahkan pengelolaan pengiriman jarak jauh. Perutean intuitif, pengiriman, pelacakan waktu nyata, analitik, dan banyak lagi.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Cukup pesan makanan dengan Just Eat! Ingin pizza, sushi, atau vegetarian hari ini? Nikmati hidangan favorit Anda yang diantar dengan cepat atau sebagai dibawa pulang.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Pengiriman & bawa pulang dari restoran lokal terbaik. Sarapan, makan siang, makan malam, dan lainnya, diantar dengan aman ke rumah Anda. Sekarang menawarkan penjemputan & pengiriman tanpa kontak.
Seamless
seamless.com
Mulus hanyalah cara termudah untuk memesan makanan untuk diantar atau dibawa pulang. Apa pun yang Anda inginkan, di mana pun Anda menginginkannya, Anda mendapatkannya. Tidak ada menu, tidak ada panggilan telepon, tidak ada pengulangan. Seamless adalah bagian dari portofolio merek Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Irisan adalah cara termudah untuk memesan pizza lokal favorit Anda. Kami menghubungkan jutaan pecinta pizza dengan ribuan restoran pizza di seluruh negeri.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Pesan takeaway secara online dari lebih dari 2300 restoran lokal di Just Eat. Dapatkan pizza, sushi, dan banyak lagi diantar ke rumah Anda!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Pengiriman ke rumah dari restoran terbaik di dekat Anda dilakukan dengan Just Eat, nama baru Allo Resto! Pesan sekarang!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Mesin logistik berdasarkan permintaan. Tingkatkan pemesanan Anda dengan perangkat lunak manajemen pengiriman sesuai permintaan yang sebenarnya. Pengiriman, perencanaan rute, manajemen kurir - semuanya disesuaikan dengan operasi sesuai permintaan Anda.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow adalah sistem pemesanan online dan aplikasi pemesanan makanan bebas komisi yang membantu restoran memberi makan pelanggan mereka yang lapar.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode memberdayakan Anda untuk merevolusi bisnis makanan Anda. Kini pelanggan Anda tidak hanya dapat memesan dari mana saja, baik itu meja, kamar hotel, atau di mana saja di lokasi Anda, namun dapat membayar Anda secara online, melakukan pemesanan secara bersamaan, dan memanfaatkan berbagai keuntun...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho adalah perangkat lunak pemesanan online terkemuka untuk pemasok dan tempat makanan grosir. Gunakan Fresho untuk membuat pemesanan makanan grosir menjadi sederhana dan bebas stres.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com adalah platform lengkap yang digunakan restoran independen untuk memperkuat kehadiran digital mereka. Hal ini memberikan kekuatan super teknologi dan pemasaran merek-merek besar seperti Domino's, Chick Fil-A, dan SweetGreen ke restoran independen. Platform ini dapat mendukung segalanya mul...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Temui teknologi yang mewujudkan keajaiban restoran. Dari desain situs web hingga pemesanan online dan solusi pembayaran, BentoBox membantu restoran di seluruh dunia menciptakan pengalaman yang lebih baik bagi pelanggan dan staf mereka.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX adalah perangkat lunak restoran online yang dirancang untuk menyediakan pemesanan makanan online, reservasi, dan pembelian kartu hadiah.