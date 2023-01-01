WebCatalog

theMarketer

theMarketer

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: themarketer.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk theMarketer di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.

Kategori:

Business
Email Marketing Software

Situs web: themarketer.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan theMarketer. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.